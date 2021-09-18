 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $327,000

Low maintenance living! Get ready to make this beautiful Spring Lakes townhome yours! 4 bedrooms, open floor plan and hard wood floors throughout are just a few of the excellent features this home offers. An unfinished room on the second floor is excellent for storage or can be finished for a fifth bedroom. Enjoy the many amenities of the Spring Lakes community, large pool, fishing and walking trails. Located in the desirable Riverheads district, just minutes from interstate 81 access! Don't let it get away!

