Low maintenance living! Get ready to make this beautiful Spring Lakes townhome yours! 4 bedrooms, open floor plan and hard wood floors throughout are just a few of the excellent features this home offers. An unfinished room on the second floor is excellent for storage or can be finished for a fifth bedroom. Enjoy the many amenities of the Spring Lakes community, large pool, fishing and walking trails. Located in the desirable Riverheads district, just minutes from interstate 81 access! Don't let it get away!
4 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $327,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
For the second time, a cement statue of an angel that stands in front of the gravestones of Kathy Sprouse and Scott Campbell at Augusta Memorial Park has been stolen.
The much anticipated matchup between Riverheads and Lord Botetourt lived up to the hype.
State officials have shut down Waynesboro’s volleyball program for an additional two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Virginia State Police say charges are pending an investigation.
Retired resident Virginia Hanifl recently achieved her goal of walking through every street in the city of Waynesboro.
With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.
If Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm.
During Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Bobby Henderson stated that the proposed animal ordinance would no longer be voted on at the end of the month and is being re-evaluated.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.