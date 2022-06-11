4 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $385,000

Beautiful one level living with mountain views in highly desirable location convenient to Route 11 and I-81. Bright, open floor plan features vaulted ceiling, gleaming hardwoods and granite counters, and fresh carpet in upstairs bonus room that could easily serve as fourth bedroom. Spacious Family Room with gas burning fireplace, open to kitchen with ample cherry cabinets. Main level also features a den with french doors, Owner's Suite with walk-in closet and attached full bath. Two more bedrooms on the main level, and an additional full bath and living room upon entry. Covered back and front porches offer beautiful mountain views.