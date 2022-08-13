Better than NEW, one owner home in popular RIVERHEADS country! Look no further, if you are searching for a large home, this sweetheart has your name written all over it! Offering over 3100 sq ft, move in ready with a 2 car garage you are sure to have plenty of space to spread out! Upgrades galore, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, bright white kitchen & "take your breath away" MOUNTAIN VIEWS, what more could you ask for? 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 family rooms, the list goes on! Many recent improvements too such as fenced yard, paver patio, oversized storage building all of which highlight the large back yard which will be your new found private oasis! Soak your cares away in the hot tub, with no backyard neighbors this spot is complete solitude to unwind in! Act FAST, wont last!
4 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $449,900
