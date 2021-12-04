Home on Hull Hills Ln! Impressive four bedroom home with over 3,000 sq ft. Spacious yet cozy feel... Single level living possible, with additional floors to spread-out. Wide open living room featuring sky-high, cathedral ceilings with exposed beams & stone fireplace. Tasteful kitchen with adjoining breakfast nook features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances island and farmhouse sink. Large main floor master suite with Master en suite features a tiled walk-in shower and dual vanities. Main floor features additional half bath, laundry room, and home office. Second floor boats a sitting area, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a huge 3rd bedroom that could be used as a playroom or office area. Put your finishing touches on the unfinished basement that features a separate walk out and has a rough plumb in place for an additional bathroom. Screened back deck overlooks private, fully fenced backyard with beautiful mountain views. Located in Augusta County in the highly desired Walnut Ridge Subdivision and Riverheads School District.... This home is sure to checks all your boxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $459,900
