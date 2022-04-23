 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Staunton - $459,900

Beautiful open concept floor plan in Walnut Ridge Subdivision. Front views of the Blue Ridge Mountains on the 392 sq. ft. deck.Gas log fireplace, granite counter tops, custom built cabinets throughout, 2 car garage. Separate thermostat control for upstairs ,huge 12x5 closet in upstairs bedroom, and many more features you must come see for yourself . It's everything you've been looking for, in the perfect location.*Home is similar to photos, but not exact.

