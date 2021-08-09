4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $250,000

VIEWS VIEWS and more VIEWS! Welcome to Stuarts Draft, sweet brick cutie on nearly 1 acre of land! Charming architecture makes this home stand alone, huge front porch, ALL hardwood floors, arches repeated... Bright white kitchen with a black & white classic feel, formal dining room (becoming a thing of the past!) all make this feel like home! 2 bedrooms on main level & 2 more up, updated, clean & immaculately kept! Laundry on the main level yet basement ideal for storage. 2 car det. garage AND a 800 sq ft flex space too! Whether it be in-law quarters, teen hangout or even craft space, enjoy the endless possibilities for this building outback.. Once this entire property was used as commercial with a special use permit so that may be a need as well...