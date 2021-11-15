 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $309,900

The instant you open the front door, you'll feel drawn into the warm light that floods in from the French Doors at the rear of this lovely, single-level home. Once inside, you'll be embraced by the relaxing space that only 10' ceilings can provide! Ignite the gas logs, curl up by the fire and marvel at your glorious backyard retreat. Or, venture out to the covered patio to experience the sights, smells and sounds of the woods and babbling brook, first-hand. There, you'll relish in the privacy provided by no backside neighbors and living on the rear street in a subdivision bordering the National Forest. Your backyard retreat is also accessible via the French Doors in The Master Suite, which is simply grand in scale and totally isolated from the other 3 Bedrooms. If it's been a hard day, enjoy the same natural sights and sounds from the soothing soaker tub in the Master Bath. There's so much space in the Eat-In Kitchen that you may want to use the formal dining room for the natural Home Office space it provides. Just minutes from Hershey, Hollister, McKee and Target Distribution, and an easy commute to Charlottesvile and Harrisonburg. County schools and taxes AND public utilities. One-Year Home Warranty Included!

