4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $369,500

Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with the primary suite on the first floor. Located in Stuarts Draft near Shenandoah Acres. Watch the fireworks and beautiful mountain sunrises/sunsets in your rocker from the large farmers porch. Newly built in 2020, it still has that new home look. Bonus living room/den upstairs makes for plenty of space to spread out and relax. With a full acre of land, you'll have plenty of space to entertain. A dual heat pump HVAC system efficiently keeps the home a comfortable temperature. State of the art engineered septic professionally installed and maintained. With stairs leading up to a 3rd floor attic space great for extra storage, if you need it; or you could even finish this space. This house already boasts plenty of storage throughout. Not to mention, the floored attic space over top of the two car garage, as well. Hurry up and bring your best offer; don't miss out on your chance to call this beauty your home!