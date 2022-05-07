Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with the primary suite on the first floor. Located in Stuarts Draft near Shenandoah Acres. Watch the fireworks and beautiful mountain sunrises/sunsets in your rocker from the large farmers porch. Newly built in 2020, it still has that new home look. Bonus living room/den upstairs makes for plenty of space to spread out and relax. With a full acre of land, you'll have plenty of space to entertain. A dual heat pump HVAC system efficiently keeps the home a comfortable temperature. State of the art engineered septic professionally installed and maintained. With stairs leading up to a 3rd floor attic space great for extra storage, if you need it; or you could even finish this space. This house already boasts plenty of storage throughout. Not to mention, the floored attic space over top of the two car garage, as well. Hurry up and bring your best offer; don't miss out on your chance to call this beauty your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $369,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waynesboro resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said.
A woman said her daughter “had been bullied” repeatedly by the student who shot the gun.
Staunton High School junior Maaliah Cabell literally leapt into the records books Wednesday night.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection with a car pursuit that spanned three counties early Tuesday.
After two years of being forced to cancel it's annual Riverfest celebration, Waynesboro officials were glad that the community was willing to come out again.
The Storm and the Stuarts Draft Cougars engaged in an old-fashioned shootout on Thursday.
Entering Year 3, there are a number of reasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera to be optimistic.
The Dooms Crossing-South River access area means kayaks and canoes can enter the river on county-owned property off Dooms Crossing Road.
A 73-year-old Waynesboro man was in critical in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday after being struck while crossing Rosser Avenue two days earlier.
Tuesday's matchup between the top two baseball teams in the Shenandoah District turned into a one-sided affair.