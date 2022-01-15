4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $373,635

UNDER CONSTRUCTION Kemper plan 1,962 finished square feet on a slab. Up to $5,000 in closing cost assistance with use of sellers preferred lender and title company! Luxury vinyl plank in foyer, kitchen, dining room, great room and study. Walk-in pantry, white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash stainless steel appliances, 8 foot ceilings, and cased windows. 13" x 13" ceramic title in all baths and laundry room. Step-in shower in owners bath. Washer and dryer. Two car garage. 15 x 15 patio. Security system. 14 SEER HVAC, and programmable thermostat. PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR HOME No model at this location - Sales office is located at 241 Vine Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Hours Wednesday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tuesday.