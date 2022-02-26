Stone Valley Rancher.... open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in great room. Focal point is the gorgeous wood trim and fireplace with built in book cases. Custom kitchen with upgraded granite. Split bedroom, creates privacy from the master suite and two main floor bedrooms. Master suite has his and hers separate sinks with large walk in closet. Finished bonus room with closet gives you the 4th bedroom option. Rear yard is fenced with covered rear porch and pergola... enjoy the sunsets!
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $378,500
