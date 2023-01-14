 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $384,900

TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! Kemper plan 1,962 finished square feet on an unfinished basement with plumbing rough-in. Up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance with use of sellers preferred lender and title company! Luxury vinyl plank in foyer, and kitchen. Walk-in pantry, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, 8 foot ceilings, and cased windows. 13" x 13" ceramic title in all baths and laundry room. Two car garage. Security system. 14 SEER HVAC, and programmable thermostat. PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR HOME No model at this location - Sales office is located at 241 Vine Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Hours Wednesday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tuesday. Ask about our current incentives!

