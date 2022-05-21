 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $399,900

Contemporary farm house style with wrap porches. Open concept floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen all open. Custom white kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Master suite has tray ceiling and master bathroom has shower with seat. Bonus room can be a home office or fourth bedroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert