 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $399,900

Never judge a book by the cover! This one will definitely trick you! One owner home in popular Stuarts Draft! Perched on a hill with a outstanding MOUNTAIN VIEW! Large (over 1/2 acre lot) with fenced back yard! Surely checks all your boxes, open floor plan, split bedroom design & soaring cathedral ceilings! Gourmet kitchen complete with granite, stainless and even stone backsplash! Soothing master suite offering walk in closet & custom TILE walk in shower too! The owner had great vision and finished out the basement with a enormous family room ideal for relaxing, playing games and a workout space, STILL has a 4th bedroom and 3 bath downstairs, great workshop oh yeah, and a little "hobbit hideout" play space for kids! They thought of everything, now you reap the benefits!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert