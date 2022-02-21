Never judge a book by the cover! This one will definitely trick you! One owner home in popular Stuarts Draft! Perched on a hill with a outstanding MOUNTAIN VIEW! Large (over 1/2 acre lot) with fenced back yard! Surely checks all your boxes, open floor plan, split bedroom design & soaring cathedral ceilings! Gourmet kitchen complete with granite, stainless and even stone backsplash! Soothing master suite offering walk in closet & custom TILE walk in shower too! The owner had great vision and finished out the basement with a enormous family room ideal for relaxing, playing games and a workout space, STILL has a 4th bedroom and 3 bath downstairs, great workshop oh yeah, and a little "hobbit hideout" play space for kids! They thought of everything, now you reap the benefits!
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $425,000
