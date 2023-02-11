TO BE BUILT Eliot plan 2,393 finished sq. ft. on full unfinished basement. Open floor plan, LVP in foyer and kitchen. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. 42" cabinets, granite, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances side by side fridge, step in pantry. 9 foot ceilings. 14 SEER HVAC, Ceiling fan pre-wires & Security system. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. NO model at this location-Sales office is located at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro,VA Hours: OPEN Thursday 2-6pm, Fri-Mon 10-6~ Closed Tuesday & Wednesday. Ask about current incentives!