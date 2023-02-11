TO BE BUILT Eliot plan 2,393 finished sq. ft. on full unfinished basement. Open floor plan, LVP in foyer and kitchen. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. 42" cabinets, granite, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances side by side fridge, step in pantry. 9 foot ceilings. 14 SEER HVAC, Ceiling fan pre-wires & Security system. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. NO model at this location-Sales office is located at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro,VA Hours: OPEN Thursday 2-6pm, Fri-Mon 10-6~ Closed Tuesday & Wednesday. Ask about current incentives!
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The grandparents of a 7-year-old girl who died in an attack by a Rottweiler at their Waynesboro residence last year, have pleaded guilty to ch…
Gail Reichert works as a city crossing guard for Westwood Hills Elementary School, wearing wacky hats to make kids smile everyday.
Grace Christian led by as many as 27 in the first half before ultimately winning 67-54 over their rivals in boys basketball action.
A Weyers Cave man and two juveniles have been charged with the theft of firearms found on Riverheads High School grounds.
The assessment notices were mailed to city residents on Tuesday.