4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $450,000

Welcome to a life of seclusion! This 7.2 acre retreat, nestled deep in the woods, will have you relaxing in no time. Newly renovated 4 bedroom (optional 5th bedroom or office space), 3 & a half bathroom home, with many upgrades including a finished basement to entertain guests, an in law suite, or to gather extra income (stubbed in for a kitchen, if desired)(Currently tiling, painting and trimming). On the main level be wowed by the open floor plan with white kitchen cabinets, island, new countertops and stainless steel appliances, gas log fireplace, spacious master bedroom with several closets and a walk in tiled shower, with rain water shower head to clean up! Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom await. Outside, new stonework on the chimney and retaining wall to add uniqueness and flair. The wraparound deck leads you to the hot tub (with bluetooth controls) and plenty of space to grill out. The cute rounded garage with 9x10 door (large vehicle) has plenty of storage space and a "lean to" around the back. 12x24 pool with deck will be a hit this summer along with the 4wheeler trails! Ask your agent for a list of updates/upgrades & don't delay book your showing appointment today!!!