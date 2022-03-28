 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $499,900

Spacious, well-maintained home in the desirable Stoney Run neighborhood. Check out the eat-in kitchen with granite counters that opens into the spacious family room with gas logs. Entertain on the large rear deck and partially fenced yard, perfect for Fido. Spacious owner's suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and ensuite provides for a relaxing get away. The finished basement with half bath and room for a pool table, dry bar, and exercise equipment will be the perfect hang out space for the whole family. You won't want to miss this one!

