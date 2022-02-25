4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $525,000

Modern day farmhouse DREAM! Thoughtfully & tastefully designed home, one owner and better then new! Over 3000 sq ft home with master on the main level, VERY open floor plan, bright & airy! Huge great room that is flooded with natural light flows out to the inground POOL, patio & fire pit, ready for the Summer months ahead! All dressed up with all the bells & whistles... bright open kitchen, granite, stainless, shiplap, you name it! Looks like Joanna Gaines had a hand in this house planning style! Plenty of space to spread out upstairs as well, even a theater room! All this house on over 1 acre, corner lot in Premier Subdivision "The Hamptons" where homes are rarely sold! Popular Stuarts Draft school district! WOW, one of a kind!