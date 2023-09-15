Farmette, garages, 4 bedrooms and Riverheads School district!?!?!? You read all this right, welcome to 54 Romaine Lane in Stuarts Draft. Nestle yourself into a oversized brick rancher on 2.7 private acres. This home boasts an addition with soaring ceilings and one of two master bedrooms with sliding doors that open to your private porch, facing the pool. This home just feels good with some vintage vibes such as a sunken living room, slate foyer and kitchen / living combo. Besides the two master bedrooms you will find two more with a full hall bath, plenty of room for the guests and extended family and if that's not enough room how about the additional 1.5 car garage, 1 car single or carport! There is also a in-ground pool which does need a new liner to be operational. Horses anyone? You will find a really nice horse barn with run in and tack room at the top of the grazing pasture. Recent updates include: Roof 2019, Septic 2022, Electric 2020, Heat Pumps 2018 &2020 So c'mon bring the family, friends, animals and more to 54 Romaine Lane. This is a homestead dream come true for many people. Just call your agent today and lets get you on the way to 54 Romaine Lane.