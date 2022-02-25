4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $550,000

"Once upon a time there was a dollhouse perched on a hill with Mountain & pastoral views..." this is the start to YOUR new story! One owner home, first time ever presented for sale! Offering over 3500 sq ft on over 3 acres! Located in Popular Stuarts Draft/Fishersville location, convenient to I64/I81 & Augusta Health! This floor plan is amazing and as seller says "Lives well.." as it is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath on MAIN level yet there is a ton of house UPSTAIRS too including another family room, bedroom, bath, and even bonus room (perfect for your crafting or workout space?) Great OPEN floor plan, ideal for entertaining, bright HUGE kitchen flowing into the family room AND outdoor patio! Rocking chair front porch to soak up the view, super PRIVATE setting in the back too, only one watching you is the wildlife! Best hurry...