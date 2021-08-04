 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $889,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $889,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $889,900

Find your Solstice at this quiet and private location, beautiful craftsmanship throughout. Gorgeous sunrise and sunset views that will amaze you! Cathedral ceilings, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, oak beams, wormy maple flooring, attached gazebo/porch with hillside walkout. This home has all the space yet comfortable. So many extras you must come see for yourself. Detached shop/garage 30x40 is insulated and wired.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.
State and Regional News

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.

One of the best-known wild horses roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks was found dead on a beach over the weekend and experts suspect heat may have been a factor. Hazel, as the horse was known, was believed to be nearly 30 years old. Her death comes when some areas of the Outer Banks have had a daily heat index near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Hazel lived and died ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert