Dreaming of living in the woods? Enjoy the nature all around you!! Take in the sounds of wildlife in this private maintained home, with so much to offer. Nestled off the Blue Ridge Parkway, close to 12 Ridges Winery. This home would make a great getaway!! Enjoy the screened in porch, with wrap around deck and huge 3 bay garage (with 10 ft ceiling), dog run, shed. Inside, the open kitchen/livingroom is great for entertaining. Two main floor bedrooms, Master with vaulted ceilings on second floor, bathroom on each level. Unfinished walk out basement is perfect for a family room or gaming room, but has a wood stove and laundry, too!! Whole house generator, three heat sources for house-Dual zone Trane propane furnace w/heat pump, baseboard, and Mitsubishi Ductless. Chimney has a poured lifetime liner. The huge 24x48 Garage has 100 amp service, with oil furnace with double insulated pipe. Freshly painted house and deck. Firefly highspeed internet expected 2022! Come check out this well taken care of home. Make your appt today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Vesuvius - $329,900
