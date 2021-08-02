4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $160,000

Located close to everything! This 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Bathroom Brick Home needs your personal touches and TLC to make it your own. Enjoy first floor living with additional Bedrooms and Bathroom on the second level. Features new roof, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Large level yard is perfect for entertaining. Will not qualify for typical government financing. Is your dream to be nestled in the heart of Waynesboro? Schedule you appointment today!