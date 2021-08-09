4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $179,900

Such a sweet home! Looking for convenience? This home is located in Waynesboro's Jefferson Park subdivision, close to shopping, restaurants, and doctor's offices. You will love this well-maintained home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & mudroom/laundry area. Outside, enjoy the fenced in backyard with two sheds, raised beds for your "green thumb," a patio to relax on, and an added bonus - a clothes line! Off street parking. Make your appointment today!!