 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $214,900

BACK ON THE MARKET!! Welcome home! This sweet ranch home in Waynesboro is just what you are searching for! This home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with close to 1700 sq. ft of living space! The great room addition is very spacious with a cozy gas log fireplace! The main floor has hard wood floors, except for the kitchen and bathroom. Huge back deck, with a fenced in yard. Plenty of space for parking, also has a back alley way to enter the property. Call today for your tour of this charming home today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert