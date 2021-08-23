Large Fenced Yard! Move in ready split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home! Open living/dining area with spacious kitchen lead to the large rear deck that overlooks the large fenced in back yard. Living space on both levels. Newer flooring, roof and hot water heater. Close to I-64, restaurants and shopping! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $215,000
