4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $215,000

Fantastic Tree Streets Neighborhood home Situated within Walking Distance to Waynesboro's Ridgeview Park! This mid century cottage was renovated in 2018 to include a new roof, updated kitchen and baths and more! Excellent opportunity for a first time buyer, or someone wishing to downsize! This home has all you need on the first floor, which features an open living/dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry and spacious kitchen. Two bonus rooms on the second floor for guests or home office needs. Relax on the front porch swing, and enjoy the private back yard (fenced on two sides) that also offers rear parking through the alley. Detached shed for storing all your lawn & garden gear. Super convenient location - close to all things Waynesboro, with easy access to I-64 for commuters. 26 miles to Charlottesville, 15 miles to Staunton.