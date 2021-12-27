 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $224,900

Brick Home With Large Fenced Back Yard. Lots Of Space For The Price. Home Could Use Some TLC. The Owners Have Priced To Sell. Upstairs Has Been Remodeled. Gas Fireplace In The Living Room. 200 Amp Electrical Service Upgrade. Fiber To The Home. Midway Between Harrisonburg and Charlottesville For Easy Commuting. Near Schools, Parks and Shopping

