4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $227,000

If you are looking to downsize to one level living, a first time homebuyer, or even an investor looking for a solidly built home, this one is for you! One level solidly built brick ranch with a full basement offering the fourth bedroom. Located on a level lot with alley access for additional parking and located in the desirable Applewood subdivision across the street from Berkley Glenn Elementary. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom is a great option for anyone looking to be in a well established neighborhood with room for growth if needed. The home features the original hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and has been freshly painted inside and out!