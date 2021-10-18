This lovely cape cod with over 1,600 square feet of living space is located in the Countryside subdivision. The home exudes warmth with it's cozy rooms, wood floors and gas log fireplace. The second level offers an exceptional amount of storage space and a bonus room. Enjoy spending time with friends and family around the fire pit in the private back yard. There is a paved driveway and a one car garage that is currently used as a woodshop.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $227,000
