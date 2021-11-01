Mostly Brick Split Foyer located in a private Cul-de-sac Subdivision with an extremely peaceful environment. This property offers a fully fenced in half acre lot with off-street parking. Wonderful floor plan for plenty of space if you have children or want to venture off and have quiet time. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen with all new appliances and a gorgeous backsplash. You will love the deck and large backyard for entertaining. The family room is bright and comfortable. The master bedroom has an attached half bath and there are 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs you will find an additional 4th bedroom with full access to the large patio (sliding glass doors), plenty of storage space along with a potential 5th bedroom/bonus room and another half bath that is currently under construction and should be completed very soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $229,900
