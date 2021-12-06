 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $229,900

Just Listed and ready for YOU! This attractive Cape Cod style home is conveniently located in Augusta County and Stuarts Draft School District. First floor features a roomy Living Room/Dining Room combination, large Kitchen, main Bedroom with en suite Bath, 2nd Bedroom, Hall Bath and Laundry. The Kitchen is equipped with SS refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. From the Kitchen, head outside and enjoy the back Deck which was redone this year. 2nd floor includes 2 additional spacious Bedrooms and a 3rd Bathroom. Hot Water Heater replaced 2020. Property sits on mostly level .278 acre lot with fenced rear yard, new shed in 2020, swing set and side yard raised garden bed. One Year Cinch Home Warranty conveys with acceptable offer.

