4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $229,900

What an ideal location!With this location there is easy access to the interstate, Route 340, shopping and restaurants!Feels like this home is in the city but it is in the county!This home is a 4 level home with Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room on the main floor.Three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, and a Family Room with another bedroom and full bath on the lower level.In addition to the Living Room providing a good entertainment space, the Family Room also provides additional entertainment space.You can cozy up to the wood stove while sipping on hot chocolate on those cold blustery nights of winter. Then on the lowest level there is unfinished space/laundry area, and there is an additional room that you can use for whatever purpose you decide. There are hardwood and tile floors throughout.

