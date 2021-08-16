 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $239,900

Beautifully maintained split level home, offering 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The first floor offers an easy flow kitchen with tons of grey cabinetry, dining and living space, large owner suite with half bath along with 2 additional bedrooms full bath and cozy sunroom. The basement features a large family room, bedroom, full bathroom and HUGE storage space area with separate walk out. Enjoy the remaining summer weather on the large partially covered back deck while you entertain or simply grill and chill! Roast marshmallows over the firepit located in the spacious backyard...This home has it ALL! Schedule an appointment today and explore the possibilities of your new home! New Roof installed 2020. Bathrooms re-done 1/18, Siding & gutters replaced 2/19, windows replaced 2017.

