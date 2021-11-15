 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $247,000

  • Updated
Very lovely home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated Kitchen and very nice sunroom off kitchen. Small screened porch off living room. Nice neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms upstairs. 1 small bedroom on the main level. Formal living and dining room. Den on 1st level and another one in the basement. The laundry room is a large combo storage and laundry room. Half bath off 1-car garage. Nice corner lot. Fenced back yard.

