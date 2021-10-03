 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $260,000

Beautifully renovated from top to bottom on charming Lyndhurst Rd! The MANY updates in this four bedroom, two bath home include all new flooring and fixtures throughout, a new kitchen granite counter to complement original knotty pine cabinets, fully updated bathrooms and all inside plumbing, and fresh paint inside and out! Main level offers living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath, and two bathrooms. Upstairs you'll find two more large bedrooms and half bath. Basement level features large finished rec room (newly tiled floor) as well as expansive unfinished utility room with tons of storage space. Fantastic backyard with enormous newly stained deck for entertaining! Easy access to I-64 and just 25 minutes to Charlottesville, 19 minutes to Staunton.

