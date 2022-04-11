 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $270,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $270,000

A must-see!! Beautiful and well-kept, updated home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac. Fully finished, walk-out, basement that has so many possibilities. Front porch for morning coffee, while enjoying mountain views and a back deck with a private back yard for entertaining. A tree house for the kids and plenty of room to run around.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert