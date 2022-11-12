Introducing Ivy Commons, Waynesboro’s newest and most affordable new single family home community. The Birch floorplan under construction for January completion boasts an open-concept design with upgraded LVP flooring throughout main level, kitchen island with upgraded cabinetry, all stainless steel GE appliances included, four bedroom including a spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet, a 2-car garage, and rear patio. Owners in Ivy Commons will enjoy an amenity filled community offering playgrounds, pavilions, recreation field, walking trails, and community garden! PLUS, receive $7,500 in Grand Opening Savings for a limited time! Every new home in Ivy Commons is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a third party energy consultant and a third party inspector.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $299,865
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Stuarts Draft man died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday in Augusta County, according to The Virginia State Police.
Although candidates Jim Wood and Kenneth Lee led in the two races for Waynesboro City Council on Tuesday night, the final result remained in doubt because of the close tabulation and the uncounted absentee and provisional ballots.
Waynesboro Ward D City Council candidate Jim Wood speculated on possible conspiracy theories about the assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul during his most recent weekly podcast.
Democrat Jennifer Lewis is appalled by the political violence and the threats to democracy in the United States.
RICHMOND — The Stuarts Draft competition cheer team continued to build the legend of their dynasty on Saturday.
Buffalo Gap will take the long ride to Lunenburg to face the Chargers next week.
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
The final results for the Waynesboro City Council elections will not be known until Monday, when the city’s electoral board holds a final canvas.
Newcomer candidate Amber Lipscomb appears to have won the Ward D school board seat in Waynesboro.
A Waynesboro business owner is charged with embezzlement and failing to file meals tax reports with the city over a six-month period between March and September of this year.