4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $309,865

Introducing Ivy Commons, Waynesboro’s newest and most affordable new single family home community. The Birch floorplan under construction for January completion boasts an open-concept design with upgraded LVP flooring throughout main level, kitchen island with upgraded cabinetry, all stainless steel GE appliances included, four bedroom including a spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet, a 2-car garage, and rear patio. Owners in Ivy Commons will enjoy an amenity filled community offering playgrounds, pavilions, recreation field, walking trails, and community garden! PLUS, receive $7,500 in Grand Opening Savings for a limited time! Every new home in Ivy Commons is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a third party energy consultant and a third party inspector.

