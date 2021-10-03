4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $310,000

A gem on the tree streets! This house has all of the charm of a classic and updates for modern conveniences. This charming house has three master suites!! One master suite on the first floor and two suites on the second floor. All three bathrooms have been updated. A large soaking tub in one of the master suites, and large ceramic tile walk in shower in second. The kitchen has a gas cooktop, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The laundry room is conveniently located off of the kitchen. This gorgeous has beautiful molding and wood work throughout the house. There are gas logs in the first floor master to enjoy on a chilly evening. Upstairs has three additional bedrooms from the first floor master and one can be used as two bedrooms or a HUGE master suite. The upstairs suite opens up to a covered porch which is perfect for a morning coffee. The yard is fully landscaped with lots of rose bushes, and a hand built walk way and fire pit. TWO HVAC units, one for the downstairs and one for the upstairs.