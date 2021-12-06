A natural, slate, sidewalk leads the way to this stately brick ranch. Take in the distant mountain views from the full front porch & enjoy large gatherings with friends on the rear, covered, patio. In the evenings gather around the fire pit & make lasting memories. As you enter the home, you will find a large, open, floor plan with the master bedroom on the main level. There are well-maintained hardwoods throughout & detailed chair rail & crown moldings. The bright, white, kitchen has s.s. appliances, a breakfast bar, & large eat in area. This area is accompanied by a charming woodstove & hearth, making even regular dinners at home feel special. There is fresh paint, built in shelving and a whole house fan. The finished terrace level has plenty of recreation space, a cozy fireplace, a bar top & kitchenette for entertaining & grabbing a quick snack. The terrace level also provides a private, home office; expansive storage room w/ built in shelving and a large bedroom w/ a huge walk in closet. There is also potential to complete a full bath on the terrace level.
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $312,000
