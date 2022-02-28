 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $315,000

Welcome to 97 Pheasant Run in beautiful Waynesboro. This home offers 4 bedrooms 2 full one half bath all with new fixtures and fresh paint. Lovely flow in the main level with living room eat in kitchen and formal dining room lay out perfect for entertaining. Step outside to your large patio with fenced in back yard. Updated outdoor light fixtures give great curb appeal with flowers beds full of fresh mulch ready for your spring flowers to be planted! Paved driveway goes right to garage entrance with mudroom/laundry entry way.

