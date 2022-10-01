 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $323,855

Introducing Ivy Commons, Waynesboro’s newest and most affordable new single family home community. The 100% Complete Birch floorplan boasts an open-concept design with upgraded LVP flooring throughout main level, kitchen island with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry, all stainless steel GE appliances included, four bedroom including a spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet, a 2-car garage, and rear patio. Owners in Ivy Commons will enjoy an amenity filled community offering playgrounds, pavilions, recreation field, walking trails, and community garden! PLUS, receive $7,500 in Grand Opening Savings for a limited time! Every new home in Ivy Commons is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a third party energy consultant and a third party inspector.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Riverheads football team powers past Tazewell

Riverheads football team powers past Tazewell

The Gladiators defeated the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs 35-12 in non-district football action. Saturday’s game was the third time since 2019 that the two teams faced off, with all three matchups ending in Riverheads' favor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert