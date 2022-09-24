Introducing Ivy Commons, Waynesboro’s newest and most affordable new single family home community. The 100% Complete Birch floorplan boasts an open-concept design with upgraded LVP flooring throughout main level, kitchen island with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry, all stainless steel GE appliances included, four bedroom including a spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet, a 2-car garage, and rear patio. Owners in Ivy Commons will enjoy an amenity filled community offering playgrounds, pavilions, recreation field, walking trails, and community garden! Every new home in Ivy Commons is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a third party energy consultant and a third party inspector. SIGN UP TO BECOME A VIP FOR ACCESS TO SPECIAL VIP PRICING & SAVINGS!*
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $338,855
