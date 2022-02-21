Well maintained home offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage in an amazing convenient county location! Move-in ready with bright white kitchen cabinets with quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances. Semi-open floor plan with laminate flooring, the elegant trim work adds a nice touch with chair rail and shadowboxing. Master bath has double sinks, title flooring and updated LED lighting. Recent updates include water heater replaced in 2017, new HVAC system installed in 2018, roof replaced in 2020, and upstairs full bath remolded in 2021. Additional upgrades are all new LED exterior and interior lighting and waterproof flooring in spare bedroom. Do not miss the walk-up attic with wonderful storage or more finish-able space. Private backyard patio for entrainment or just to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee. Located in popular Stuarts Draft school district. Will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $345,000
