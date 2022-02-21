 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $345,000

Well maintained home offering 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage in an amazing convenient county location! Move-in ready with bright white kitchen cabinets with quartz counter-tops and stainless appliances. Semi-open floor plan with laminate flooring, the elegant trim work adds a nice touch with chair rail and shadowboxing. Master bath has double sinks, title flooring and updated LED lighting. Recent updates include water heater replaced in 2017, new HVAC system installed in 2018, roof replaced in 2020, and upstairs full bath remolded in 2021. Additional upgrades are all new LED exterior and interior lighting and waterproof flooring in spare bedroom. Do not miss the walk-up attic with wonderful storage or more finish-able space. Private backyard patio for entrainment or just to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee. Located in popular Stuarts Draft school district. Will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5-year-old dies after UTV crash in Virginia

5-year-old dies after UTV crash in Virginia

Prince George police say a 5-year-old girl in Prince George died Monday, after she was injured ejecting from a UTV. A police spokesperson says the child was the passenger of a Polaris Ranger, the driver was one of her relatives.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert