4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $349,900

Location, Location, Location! You will love this home in a desirable Waynesboro neighborhood which is super convenient to I64, shopping and downtown Waynesboro. New laminate flooring in the kitchen, dining room and hall, new carpet, dishwasher and kitchen countertops. Exterior power washed and new shutters added. Four large bedrooms, a den/office which could be used as a 5th bedroom and a convenient laundry room all on the second floor. This gem also has a walk-up attic which will provide additional storage or can be finished to a huge bonus room! You'll love the private back yard, 12' x 24' screened porch and deck. This wonderful home awaits your personal touches, come see it at the OPEN HOUSE Sunday 3/13, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.

