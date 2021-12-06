4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $349,900

Move-in ready, well-maintained 4 bedroom/3 full bath brick ranch in desirable Waynesboro neighborhood. Main floor includes hardwood floors, large sunny living room, large updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinetry, family room with fireplace and dining room. Downstairs features a large finished walkout basement that includes a den with fireplace, bedroom with walk-in cedar closet, full bath with tile flooring, large utility room and three other rooms currently used for storage. Mature landscaping, carport for two vehicles, backyard patio, large yard and a convenient location close to the Town Center and I-64 make this house one not to miss!