Tree Street BEAUTY! Located near downtown Waynesboro and within minutes to I-64 & I-81, this home is sure to check off all of your boxes. Walk through the front door and instantly be greeted with well maintained, original hardwood floors through out, tall ceilings with detailed molding. Living room has a wood burning fireplace that leads to large family room that is open to dining area with a large bay window overlooking fully fenced back yard and lets in natural sunlight. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous wood cabinets with matching wood grain ceiling. Off from kitchen is a cozy, sunroom that has multiple large window features making relaxing easy! A bedroom and full bath are conveniently located on main floor. Located on the 2nd story is a spacious owners suite that has attached nursery room and master bath that features a tiled, walk-in shower & soaking tub along with 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. Large back deck makes grilling and chilling a breeze. Separate carriage house makes for a good in-law suite that features a living room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath & laundry area. Your search ends HERE!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $349,900
