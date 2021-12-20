 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $350,000

This brick traditional is ready for your personal touch! Located in a low resale and desired neighborhood on over an acre with peek a boo mountain views from the front yard, this one is ready to be called Home. Offering four large bedrooms on the second level and an owners suite with a sitting area, large walk in closet and on suite bath. The main level features a traditional layout with a formal dining room, formal living room, then open and less traditional space in the kitchen combination area. Enjoy morning tea nestled in the breakfast nook, entertain by a fire in the family room, create a music room, office, library or one of the many other flexible options that would suit your lifestyle. Have you been looking for a solid home, with good bones, nice features, on a large lot, centrally located? And you wanted to add your own touch and a great deal of equity with just a little bit of work?. Visit the visionaries dream on Nottingham Lane in Wellington Subdivision, move in ready with endless opportunities, it's waiting for you!

