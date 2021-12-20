This brick traditional is ready for your personal touch! Located in a low resale and desired neighborhood on over an acre with peek a boo mountain views from the front yard, this one is ready to be called Home. Offering four large bedrooms on the second level and an owners suite with a sitting area, large walk in closet and on suite bath. The main level features a traditional layout with a formal dining room, formal living room, then open and less traditional space in the kitchen combination area. Enjoy morning tea nestled in the breakfast nook, entertain by a fire in the family room, create a music room, office, library or one of the many other flexible options that would suit your lifestyle. Have you been looking for a solid home, with good bones, nice features, on a large lot, centrally located? And you wanted to add your own touch and a great deal of equity with just a little bit of work?. Visit the visionaries dream on Nottingham Lane in Wellington Subdivision, move in ready with endless opportunities, it's waiting for you!
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Christmas and the holidays are fast approaching in Waynesboro, meaning many of the city’s eateries and restaurants are getting festive in the kitchen.
- Updated
“I feel like the district is up for grabs,” Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens said. “Anybody can beat anybody.”
- Updated
Waynesboro Human Resources Director Nichole Nicholson gave a presentation regarding the compensation, recruitment and retention of city employees at the Waynesboro City Council Retreat on Tuesday, December 14.
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
- Updated
STAUNTON — Emma Witt had 34 points in Staunton’s 52-39 nondistrict win over Rockbridge County on Wednesday.
- Updated
"The System" is up and running in girls basketball.
- Updated
Waynesboro’s city council held a public hearing Monday night at Kate Collins Middle School in accordance with section 15.2-1812 of Virginia state code to receive input from residents on the removal and relocation of the Colonel William H. Harman monument that was formerly located in Constitution Park.
UPDATED: Northam proposes tax cut plan, including one-time rebates, ending state's portion of sales tax on groceries
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to eliminate the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries — a marquee pledge of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign — in a tax cut plan Northam built into his outgoing budget.
- Updated
After a rough first half of the year, Zeus Owner Brett Hayes and his staff are ready to finish 2021 on a strong note and are encouraging locals and their families to return to their theater to enjoy the latest blockbuster films to bring in 2022.
- Updated
But under the most current redistricting maps for Virginia House and Senate Districts being considered by the Virginia Supreme Court, Sen. Emmett Hanger would no longer represent either Staunton or Waynesboro.