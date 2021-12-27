 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $350,000

Your Pelham home has arrived! Located on Pelham Drive in Waynesboro, VA and the Westwood Hills School District, this home has all the practical living space you have been searching for. The second level has the master bedroom and bathroom with walk in shower and double vanity, as well as another full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The first floor living room opens up to the dining room, which offers a flexible floor plan, allowing you to customize the space as you need. The warm kitchen with granite countertops has ample storage. The finished basement also has a full bath, and the beautiful stone fireplace is a cozy feature people will want to gather around. Don't hesitate this beautiful property!

